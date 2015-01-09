4 Hostages Die in Paris Kosher Store

French President Francois Hollande told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that four hostages were murdered in a kosher supermarket and 15 escaped alive. Police killed the hostage-taker inside the store but his accomplice escaped. At the same time, police killed the Charlie Hebdo terrorists after a standoff outside Paris, freeing their hostage. The kosher store’s hostage-takers reportedly killed a French policewoman Thursday and are linked to the Kouachi brothers, who attacked the magazine’s staff.
The Guardian reports that Amed Coulibaly, 33, and Cherif Kouachi were followers of convicted terrorist Djamel Beghal and visited him at his home in the south of France. Coulibaly’s suspected accomplice, 26-year-old fugitive Hayat Boumeddiene, has been his partner since 2010 and lived in his home while he served out a prison sentence. She was interviewed by anti-terrorist police in 2010.