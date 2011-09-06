4 Killed in Nevada IHOP Shooting

At least four people were killed and eight others wounded after a man with an automatic weapon opened fire at an IHOP in Carson City, Nev., before shooting and killing himself. The suspect, Eduardo Sencion, reportedly acted alone. Two of those killed were National Guard members, and three Guard soldiers were also among the wounded—although a Guard spokesperson said that the suspected gunman did not appear to have any ties to the organization. Witnesses said the suspected gunman drove up in a blue minivan around 9 a.m. and then shot and wounded a man on a motorcycle before entering the restaurant and opening fire. He then allegedly walked across the street and opened fire at a barbecue restaurant and an H&R Block in a strip mall, and at a casino. The state Capitol and Supreme Court buildings were put on lockdown for about 40 minutes following the shooting.
