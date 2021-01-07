4 People Died During the Capitol Riot
TRAGIC
Four people are dead after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a failed bid to stop the certification of the November presidential election results. One woman, an avowed QAnon conspiracy theorist named Ashli Babbitt, was shot in the chest by Capitol Police and later succumbed to her injuries. Dramatic footage captured a woman wearing a Make America Great Again flag and covered in blood falling after rioters smashed a window of the House chamber, apparently shot. Three others died from medical emergencies, according to the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department. They were transported from the Capitol grounds to hospitals across the city while paramedics administered CPR, according to a readout from the mayor’s office. Authorities have not released their identities.