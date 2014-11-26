4 Polio Vaccinators Killed in Pakistan

CHEAT SHEET
Militants in Pakistan have struck again at attempts to vaccinate the population against polio, this time by having gunmen open fire on a team of vaccinators in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing four. Pakistan is one of only three countries where polio is endemic, and the number of polio cases this year so far—246—is a 14-year high and more than double that of 2013. Yet militants claim the vaccination is cover for espionage or an attempt by Western governments to sterilize Muslims. The attack came on the last day of a campaign to administer the vaccine to children in the region.