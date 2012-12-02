4 Shot in LA Suburb

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Four people were left dead outside a suburban Los Angeles home early Sunday morning, leaving police absolutely clueless as to who is responsible and what their motive was. The single-family house outside which the gunshot victims were discovered had been used as a boarding house—a setup which Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Terri Brinkmeyer said she’s not sure was legal. No weapon was found near the scene of the crime and homicide detectives on the case could not identify the victims.