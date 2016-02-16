4 U.S. Reporters Freed in Bahrain

CHEAT SHEET
Four American journalists who were arrested in Bahrain while covering protests marking the fifth anniversary of its 2011 uprising were freed Tuesday and left the country, according to their lawyer. Bahraini officials said the four “foreign nationals” had been detained Monday in the Gulf island nation, and promised an investigation into whether the reporters “participated with a group of saboteurs who were carrying out riot acts in Sitra.” The town of Sitra has been the base of Shiite demonstrations for government reforms. Freelance journalist Anna Therese Day was among those arrested, according to a statement from her family.