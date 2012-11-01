4 Wounded in USC Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Four people were shot and wounded late Wednesday night during a Halloween party at the University of Southern California, and two people have been detained. Los Angeles police said the four victims were rushed to the hospital, and there was no immediate word on their condition. USC Department of Public Safety told KNBC the shooting erupted during a fight between two people who are not students. There were about 100 people at the party, and the campus went on lockdown after the incident.