4-Year-Old Discovers 220 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprint in Wales
‘LOOK, DADDY’
Four-year-old Lily Wilder was walking her dog with her father when she made an unusual discovery on a Welsh beach after she noticed a perfectly preserved dinosaur footprint left 220 million years ago. The area is a protected site known for its fossils, but no one had previously noticed this imprint which was on a low rock in perfect sight for the child, according to Welsh authorities. The rock will be taken to the National Museum Cardiff, and Wilder’s name will be listed as its official “finder.”
Wilder, who loves dinosaurs according to her mother, described the find. “It was on a low rock, shoulder height for Lily, and she just spotted it and said, ‘Look, Daddy,’” her mother Sally Wilder, 41, told NBC News. “She is really excited but doesn’t quite grasp how amazing it is.”