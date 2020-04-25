At Least 40 Coronavirus Cases in One County Linked to Wisconsin Election
Several dozen people in Milwaukee County may have contracted coronavirus as a result of Wisconsin’s controversial in-person election on April 7. According to NPR affiliate WUWM, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said Friday that 40 people may have been infected. Kowalik, who said her department is finalizing data that it hopes to release on May 1, said earlier this week that seven cases had been linked to in-person voting in the state. Health experts have differed on the impact of Wisconsin’s election on its coronavirus outbreak. According to CNN, at least 19 people who voted or served as a poll worker during the state’s election have tested positive for coronavirus, but experts said some of those voters had other possible exposures to the virus. The coronavirus crisis in the state appears to be worsening. Over the past several days, Wisconsin reported a record number of positive tests.