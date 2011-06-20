400 Skinny Dippers Attempt World Record

CHEAT SHEET
The water was only about 54 degrees, but some 400 people in Wales, Britain, still went in for a skinny dip in hopes of setting a Guinness World Record. To make it into the record books, Guinness has to verify that it was the largest group of naked people to stay in a body of water for at least 10 minutes. The event, organized by an online publishing editor named Alison Powell, raised $20,000 for the National Trust and Marie Curie Cancer Care. The previous record for most skinny dippers in one place was 250 people. The pictures, too, have gone viral, as the participants have been posting photos all over the Internet of the event.