‘42’ Wins Box Office

True to its subject, the Jackie Robinson biopic 42 defied the odds. The film, about Major League Baseball’s first black player, overperformed expectations to win the weekend box office with a projected $27 million. Earning a very rare A+ CinemaScore from audience members, the film should continue to do well at the box office as positive word of mouth spreads. The same can’t be said for Scary Movie 5, which bombed with just $14.6 million. The first Scary Movie installment in seven years—and the first without Anna Faris in the lead—paled in comparison to the $40 million debut of Scary Movie 4. The Croods, GI Joe: Retaliation, and Evil Dead rounded out the top five.