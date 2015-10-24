43 Killed in French Bus Crash

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Times
A truck crashed head-on with a bus carrying elderly tourists Friday in France, killing 43 people and injuring eight others in what is being called the worst French traffic disaster in 33 years. The crash took place at a sharp turn in the road near the town of Puisseguin. “The bus was hit by a truck that was coming the opposite way and that missed a tight turn,” said Xavier Sublett, the mayor of Puisseguin. The bus passengers were largely members of a senior citizens’ club in Petit-Palais-et-Cornemps who were headed to a cured hams tasting. The truck driver and his 3-year-old son were also killed.