47 Percent Filmmaker Will Reveal Himself

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at MSNBC
Mitt Romney will finally know who filmed the fateful “47 percent” video. The bartender, who will reveal himself tonight on MSNBC's The Ed Show, says he never planned to release the video, but after he heard Romney speak he “felt it was a civic duty.” Adding insult to injury, the bartender he says he was partly motivated by how nice Bill Clinton had been to the staff at a similar event, going back to the kitchen to chat and sign autographs. Romney, on the other hand, rushed out without speaking to any of the waiters or bartenders.