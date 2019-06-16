48 Million People Affected After Power Glitch Cuts Power to All of Argentina and Uruguay

More than 48 million people were left without power after a glitch caused a total grid failure in Argentina and Uruguay, according to the BBC. Customers in Brazil and Paraguay were also affected. The outage trapped people in elevators, stopped trains and created traffic and transportation chaos in major cities like Buenos Aires due to traffic signal outage. “A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all of Argentina and Uruguay without power,” the electricity supplier company Edesur tweeted. The company said it would take hours to restore service.