48 Stuck in Mid-Air on SeaWorld Ride

Dozens of visitors to San Diego’s SeaWorld endured a fate far worse than getting hit in the Splash Zone of a dolphin show. On Sunday, 46 tourists and two employees were trapped in the Skytower ride for four hours. A power failure left them stalled at the top of the 320-foot ride, stranded in the air. No one was hurt, but two were treated for anxiety and one, a 17-year-old boy, was sent to the hospital for evaluation. SeaWorld has stressed that the park guests were never in danger and had water and snacks during the ordeal. The trapped guests were also given free readmission, because they are so eager to repeat their SeaWorld experience of being trapped in a small booth in the sky.