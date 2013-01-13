49ers Beat Green Bay

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at USA Today
The San Francisco 49ers scored a big victory over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. The 45–31 victory puts the 49ers within one win of going to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick ran 181 yards—a new record for an NFL quarterback in a regular or postseason game. “It’s been amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” he said. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens will be headed to the AFC championship game after besting Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in a double overtime 38–35 win. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, “That football game did the game of football proud.”