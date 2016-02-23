5 Dead in Arizona Shooting, Fire

Five people were killed, including a suspect and a child, after a shooting and fire inside a house in Phoenix. The child younger than 12 years old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, where she later died. Police have said the suspect shot four of his family members early Tuesday, but officials did not say if they were aware of a possible motive. The suspect, who was not yet identified Tuesday, also allegedly shot at first responders who tried to get inside the home to put out the flames, leading to an hours-long “active shooter” situation. Local reports said the suspect was eventually killed either by a police tactical team or a self-inflicted wound. The situation reportedly required about 100 firefighters and many police units from surrounding areas.
