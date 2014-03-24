5 Madoff Employees Found Guilty

CHEAT SHEET
After four days of deliberations and a trial of more than six months, a jury found five former Bernie Madoff employees guilty of helping him carry out his infamous $17 billion ponzi scheme. The defendants were computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez and portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and JoAnn Crupi, as well as former operations director Daniel Bonventre. They each face decades in prison for helping Madoff to defraud investors. Madoff is currently serving a prison sentence of 150 years.