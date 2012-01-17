5 More Bodies Found on ‘Costa Concordia’ Wreck

CHEAT SHEET
Another five bodies were found Tuesday morning aboard the sunken Costa Concordia, bringing the official death toll up to 11. Divers found the bodies while the Italian Navy blasted holes in the hull of the partially submerged cruise ship in a desperate attempt to find any survivors before a storm reaches it. Meanwhile, Italian newspapers reported that according to a transcript of the radio on the ship and a telephone conversation with ship Capt. Francesco Schettino and the Coast Guard, Schettino pleaded not to return to the ship. The officer reportedly told Schettino, “It is an order. Don’t make any more excuses,” when Schettino said everything aboard was “all OK.” An Italian judge has placed Schettino on house arrest, allowing him to leave jail on Tuesday.