5-Year-Old NYC Boy Dies From Mysterious Coronavirus-Related Syndrome
A 5-year-old boy in New York City has died from a mysterious new syndrome thought to be tied to COVID-19, reportedly becoming the first child to fall victim to the illness in the U.S. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the news of the boy’s death on Friday, saying health officials would look into whether or not any other deaths among children may have been caused by the syndrome, dubbed “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome” by doctors. He said 73 children in New York have been diagnosed as suffering from the syndrome. According to NBC News, about 100 children nationwide have been diagnosed with the rare illness. “This would be really painful news and would open up an entirely different chapter,” Cuomo said. “Because I can’t tell you how many people I spoke to who took peace and solace in the fact that children were not getting infected.”