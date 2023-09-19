CHEAT SHEET
50 Cent Gets a New Fan After Woman Gives Birth During Show
A woman gave birth to a daughter during a 50 Cent show earlier this month at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater. Concert medical staff arrived to help the woman, who was crying out in pain, but they soon found out that she was in labor. Page Six reports the “the baby girl was born on site, and the mother and child were then transported to the hospital. As of last report, all are well.” There have been numerous instances recently of fans going into labor during concerts. Last summer, Joice M. Figueiró gave birth during a Metallica concert in Brazil, while another woman went into labor at a Pink concert last month.