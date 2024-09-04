CHEAT SHEET
50 Cent Was Disappointed With That $3.5M Cash Prop on Magazine Cover
50 Cent told Live with Kelly and Mark in an interview Tuesday that he thought the $3.5 million in cash he brought as a prop for a photoshoot with The Hollywood Reporter–“most of it stuffed into two heavy black suitcases”–would “look a lot bigger.” The rapper featured on the cover of the July 31 issue of the magazine, with the stacks of cash placed around him. He told host Kelly Ripa that the idea for the prop came from an iconic 1964 Sports Illustrated cover shoot featuring Muhammad Ali in which the famed boxer sits atop $1 million cash in front of a bank safe. “I was trying to mirror a shoot that I saw by Muhammad Ali, and that’s what inspired it,” 50 said. “I thought that would look a lot bigger.”