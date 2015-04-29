500 Americans Unaccounted For in Nepal

CHEAT SHEET
Nearly half of the 1,000 inquiries made about Americans missing in Nepal remain unresolved, according to U.S. officials in the country. “We get information, or families show concern that someone might be missing,” Ambassador Peter W. Bodde told ABC News. “We immediately start putting them into our database and look at what information we have.” Officials are primarily concerned with those stranded at higher elevations, however, and are wary of citing the 500 as an absolute number: It may include wrong or duplicate inquiries, they say. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to more than 5,000 people as the result of this weekend’s earthquake.