504 Law Firms Sign Amicus Brief Backing Lawsuit Against Trump’s Executive Order

Yet the largest firms opted against signing.

William Vaillancourt
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. President Donald Trump announces that his administration has reached a deal with elite law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted the swearing in of his former personal attorney and White House Presidential counselor Alina Habba as interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The legal community is banding together to show their support for Perkins Coie’s lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The New York Times reported on Friday that more than 500 firms signed an amicus brief outlining why the president’s targeting of law firms to do his bidding is “a grave threat to our system of constitutional governance and to the rule of law itself.” A total of 504 companies signed the brief, though none of the nation’s 20 largest firms were among them.

After Trump slapped an executive order on Perkins Coie, threatening its business, the firm sued. A handful of others have as well, while some firms have opted to cave to Trump’s demands for pro bono work, among other things.

Trump Shakes Down Giant Law Firm for $100M in Free WorkART OF THE STEAL
Josh Fiallo
Donald Trump

Nearly 10 firms on The American Lawyer’s list of the 100 most profitable ones ended up signing, according to the Times, which reported that some firms’ decisions not to sign didn’t mean they opposed it in principle. Rather, some allegedly feared that signing would only make them a target for the president, and therefore cost them clients.

The brief, drawn up by Donald Verrilli, a solicitor general during the Obama administration, and Chicago lawyer Nathan Eimer, warned about Trump’s continued threats against the legal community.

“Unless the judiciary acts decisively now, what was once beyond the pale will in short order become a stark reality,” it said. “Corporations and individuals alike will risk losing their right to be represented by the law firms of their choice and a profound chill will be cast over the First Amendment right to petition the courts for redress.”

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

