51 Pregnant Women in NYC Have Zika

There are 51 pregnant women in New York City with the Zika virus, according to health officials, and the total number of individuals infected with the virus has increased to 505. City officials have warned New Yorkers to refrain from traveling to Zika-infected countries for at least the next year. The city’s department of health also confirmed that as of Aug. 19, there have been five sexually transmitted cases of Zika, including the first-known case in the world of a woman transmitting the virus to a male partner.