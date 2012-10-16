55 Lobbyists Who Didn't Get the Memo That Obama Wouldn't Let Them in the White House

So POLITICO wrote a story (well, it's more accurate to say they gave free publicity to Obama for America, but that's neither here nor there) about how Romney would let lobbyists back in the White House. Silly story from the start, but it gets better.

Because the Washington Examiner's Tim Carney promptly annihilated it, listing off 55 registered lobbyists who were not turned away at the door to the Obama White House.

The only thing that's left is a listicle from Buzzfeed of those 55 people at their high school proms (I'm looking at you, Andrew Kaczynski).