55 Retired Military Brass Say Trump Is Unfit to Lead

Fifty-five retired general and flag officers have released a letter condemning Donald Trump’s behavior toward women, calling him “utterly unworthy” of the Oval Office. “If given such power, Donald Trump would create a command climate intolerant of women and incompatible with a trained, ready, and honorable military,” the open letter said. “The American people deserve better than a misogynist in chief. Donald Trump’s behavior is antithetical to American values.” Among the signatories are retired four-star generals and three-star officers, as well as officers from the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Army National Guard. The officers wrote that if Trump were elected, he would likely hinder the progress that has already been achieved on addressing sexual assault in the military. The letter was signed by former officers of both genders, including Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin, Lt. Gen. John Castellaw, and Lt. Gen. Claudia Kennedy, who was the first woman to reach the Army’s three-star rank.
