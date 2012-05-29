5.8 Quake Shakes Italy

CHEAT SHEET
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit northern Italy early Tuesday morning, killing at least 15 people and injuring another 200. The quake is the second to hit the region in nine days, after 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck on May 20 and left seven people dead and destroyed hundreds of buildings. Tuesday’s earthquake caused many more buildings damaged by the May 20 earthquake to collapse. Thousands of people were already sleeping in tents after their homes were destroyed, and Tuesday’s quake sent even more panic across the region.