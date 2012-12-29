6 Charged in Indian Gang Rape

CHEAT SHEET
Police in India charged six men with murder on Saturday, just hours after the death of their alleged victim, a woman who was gang-raped and beaten on a New Dehli bus. The victim's body was also returned to New Delhi on Saturday, where the prime minister and Congress president waited to receive her coffin with her family. The crime, which took place Dec. 16, resulted in the woman being hospitalized in New Dehli and eventually being moved to a specialized facility in Singapore, where she died of organ failure. The men face the death penalty if convicted. The event sparked protests across India, where citizens began rallying almost daily for greater protection of women, awareness of sexual violence, and police vigilance of sexual crimes.