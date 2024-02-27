6 Held in Connection With Mom Who Was Abducted and Murdered

Alabama police have detained six people in connection with the kidnapping and shooting death of Mahogany Jackson, a young mom who messaged her family that she was being held hostage before she was killed, AL.com reports. One of those being held is the 26-year-old woman who answered the door at the house where Jackson, 20, said she was being held captive; the woman claimed Jackson had left at 2 a.m. the night before. “I know that’s not true because she sent that message and her location at 7:46 a.m.,’’ her mother, Gail Maddox, told AL.com. A passerby discovered Jackson’s body under a mattress dumped on a Birmingham roadside on Monday, ahead of a planned search. Maddox posted a photo of Jackson’s young daughter with the caption: “What am I going to tell my Granddaughter when she asks for her Mother.” None of the six being held—three women and three men—have been charged with a crime.
