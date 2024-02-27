CHEAT SHEET
    6 Held in Connection With Mom Who Was Abducted and Murdered

    UNDER INVESTIGATION

    Mahogany Jackson

    Birmingham Police

    Alabama police have detained six people in connection with the kidnapping and shooting death of Mahogany Jackson, a young mom who messaged her family that she was being held hostage before she was killed, AL.com reports. One of those being held is the 26-year-old woman who answered the door at the house where Jackson, 20, said she was being held captive; the woman claimed Jackson had left at 2 a.m. the night before. “I know that’s not true because she sent that message and her location at 7:46 a.m.,’’ her mother, Gail Maddox, told AL.com. A passerby discovered Jackson’s body under a mattress dumped on a Birmingham roadside on Monday, ahead of a planned search. Maddox posted a photo of Jackson’s young daughter with the caption: “What am I going to tell my Granddaughter when she asks for her Mother.” None of the six being held—three women and three men—have been charged with a crime.

