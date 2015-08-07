6 Tons of Cocaine Seized in Homemade Sub

CHEAT SHEET
The United States Coast Guard intercepted some 12,000 pounds of cocaine last month as it was being transported from Mexico in a homemade submarine. The Coast Guard is calling the bust the largest in history for a semi-submersible interdiction and is the second underwater vessel they have intercepted since June. Authorities removed six tons but left two tons on board to keep the sub balance during its tow to shore. During transport, the submarine sank 13,000 feet.