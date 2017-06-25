CHEAT SHEET

    60 British High-Rise Apartments Fail Fire Cladding Safety Tests

    Peter Nicholls/Reuters

    Cladding on at least 60 high-rise buildings in 25 local authority areas across England has failed fire safety tests, the London Evening Standard reported. The British government ordered checks on the combustibility of the material after police confirmed that cladding accelerated the spread of the Grenfell Tower fire, a blaze at a London tower block which killed at least 79 people. The government plans to test the cladding on up to 600 buildings. So far, every building that submitted samples has failed fire safety tests.

