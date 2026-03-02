‘60 Minutes’ Puts on Judges to Sound the Alarm on Trump Attacks

Federal judges around the country are reporting an increase in violent threats issued in response to rulings that challenge President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The threats have become so extreme that 56 retired judges have formed a bipartisan group designed to lobby the Trump administration, particularly the president himself, to stop demonizing judges.

60 Minutes spoke to 26 sitting and retired federal judges—nine appointed by Democrats, 17 appointed by Republicans. The judges report feeling “under siege,” and many declined to appear on camera, citing safety concerns.

Judge John Coughenour. 60 Minutes

60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker spoke to Judge John Coughenour, a Reagan appointee who blocked Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship last February, on Sunday night’s episode. He described being visited by five sheriff’s deputies asking to speak to his wife after they had received false reports that he had murdered her. He then received a bomb threat the next day.

“Some of it was very very ugly, and very threatening,” Coughenour said of the messages he received after calling Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“Death threats?” Whitaker asked. “Oh yes, yes dozens of em. Dozens if not hundreds,” Coughenour responded, noting that he’d never in his career received as many death threats as he did then despite having previously sentenced an al Qaeda bomber and members of militias.

“I’ve been at this for 44 years,” Coughenour told Whitaker. “I have never encountered the hostility toward the judiciary that has existed in this country in the last year.”

“I don’t think it’s because we’re making bad decisions. I think it’s because there are people who think that they can make a lot of political hay out of criticizing the federal judiciary.”