Spitting-Mad Trump Vows to Defy SCOTUS With Wild New Tariff War

A furious Donald Trump has announced the start of a new global trade war in response to the U.S Supreme Court striking down his signature economic policy.

In extraordinary scenes in the White House, the president also lashed out at the justices who voted against him - including three conservatives - calling them “lap dogs” and a “disgrace to our nation.”

The angry tirade came shortly after the high court delivered a brutal takedown of his tariff policy, ruling that Trump overstepped his authority to impose widespread tariffs on countries around the globe.

The 6-3 ruling, with Chief Justice Roberts and fellow conservatives Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal justices, has undercut one of Trump’s biggest tools to reshape U.S. trade and exert pressure on other countries.

Speaking a few hours after the decision, a defiant Trump declared that he would use set of trade powers, known as Section 122, to impose an across-the-board global 10 percent tariff.

He also accused the justices of being swayed by foreign interests and unnamed “slime-balls” and “sleaze-balls” from other countries, telling reporters: “They’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I’m ashamed of certain members of the Court—absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” he said.

“Far too often with certain members of this court, and it’s happened so often with this court… they’re just being fools and lap dogs for the RINOs (Republican In Name Only) and the radical left Democrats."

Despite Trump saying he would impose a global tariff “effective immediately,” the question is how long they may last under Section 122—a provision that expires in 150 days.

After that, the president will need congressional approval to continue. This could prove challenging ahead of November’s midterm elections with voters concerned about tariffs adding to the cost of goods.

It is also unclear what will happen to the almost $200 billion in tariff revenue collected so far, which Trump has used either for revenue or as a slush fund to pay for his election promises.

Some companies have sought refunds from the administration for duties already paid, but Trump has not committed to granting them.

Despite the uncertainty, the president put on a defiant face as he announced he would take “a different direction: to keep pushing his tariff agenda, and heaped praise on the three justices who dissented: Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh.

He singled out Kavanaugh in particular, who Trump nominated to the court, describing him as a “genius.”

“I’m so proud of him,” he said.

Kavanaugh ultimately agreed with the court's determination, but said he would have done so on narrower grounds.

However, asked if the conservative justices who voted against him would still be invited to his State of the Union address next week, Trump said: “Barely.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t care less if they come,” he added.

As for Gorsuch and Barrett, who Trump also nominated to the court in his first term, he said their ruling was “an embarrassment to their families.”

Friday’s ruling stemmed from Trump’s “Liberation Day” decision last April to invoke the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—a statute historically used for targeted sanctions and economic controls in crises.

It allowed the administration to declare a national emergency to justify a suite of “reciprocal” tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, Canada and dozens of other trading partners.

However, the court’s 6-3 decision found this was unlawful and pushed against the expansion of presidential powers to impose tariffs.

“The deliberative nature of the legislative process was the whole point of its design,” Gorsuch wrote in a particularly pointed opinion.

“Through that process, the Nation can tap the combined wisdom of the people’s elected representatives, not just that of one faction or man.”

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon, who was one of the Republicans who voted against Trump’s tariffs on Canada last week, praised Gorsuch’s views.

“I do know that many Republicans oppose tariffs but they don’t want to go against the president’s signature economic (policy). They don’t think it’s wise,” he said.

One particular Republican was Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, who wrote that the decision was “a Victory for the American People, a Win for the Separation of Powers enshrined in the Constitution of the United States.”

In addition to his 10 per cent global tariff, the Trump administration would also use another set of powers, Section 301, to open investigations into unfair trade practices, which could yield additional tariffs.

But Justin Wolfers, a professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan told CNN: “right now he’s made himself look like a tough guy, but he doesn’t really have a lot of cards.”