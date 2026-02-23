‘60 Minutes’ Segment MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Tried to Shelve Finally Airs

60 Minutes has finally screened Anderson Cooper’s delayed segment on “white genocide” in South Africa, days after he quit the program.

The episode, which aired on the flagship current affairs show on Sunday evening, had been delayed due to an “abnormal” editing process, according to CBS.

The report saw Cooper delve into the theory from President Donald Trump that white farmers are being killed as part of a “genocide” in the African country.

“It‘s a genocide that’s taking place that you people don’t want to write about,” Trump said in May 2025. “It’s a terrible thing that’s taking place and farmers are being killed. They happen to be white.”

Anderson Cooper, who also hosts his own show on CNN, has been a 60 Minutes correspondent since the 2006-2007 season. Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

In the segment, Cooper interviewed Rene Nel, whose husband Tollie was murdered on his farm. Cooper asked if she believed a genocide had occurred.

“Not what I know as a genocide. Not what I’ve heard of what a genocide is. I see our attack as an opportunistic attack. They knew there was money. They knew there were firearms.”

Johann Kotzé, who heads South Africa’s largest agricultural organization, also debunked Trump’s claim.

“It’s actually not about White genocide,”Kotzé said. “It’s about criminality in South Africa.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

CBS’ interference in the story is believed to be partially responsible for why Cooper is leaving his role as a 60 Minutes correspondent after nearly 20 years.

Cooper had reportedly been “uncomfortable” with the “rightward direction” of CBS under Bari Weiss and billionaire David Ellison, CEO of CBS’s parent company, Paramount.