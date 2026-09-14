‘60 Minutes’ Viewers Call BS on Hegseth’s Airman ‘Propaganda’

Pete Hegseth’s airman yarn smells fishy to some 60 Minutes viewers.

The Defense Secretary and other political appointees in the department were reported by CNN to be behind a push to get the story of the rescue of two F-15 fighter pilots from behind enemy lines in Iran onto the show.

The episode aired on Sunday, despite both men reportedly being reluctant to do it, and now some have questioned whether the words of one of the airmen, known as Bravo, are true.

The weapons-systems officer, referred to as "Bravo," was rescued after being stranded in Iran. 60 Minutes/Screenshot

“I don’t have this story without faith,” said U.S. Air Force weapons system operator Bravo, one of a crew of two shot down over Iran in April.

“I am not saying faith is [a] replacement for training, but instead it is a boon to training,” he continued. “Training helps us understand what we do. But faith is the backstop of all of my actions during my time in Iran, and the way that guides what I do, day in and day out.”

Online users doubted the story’s accuracy.

“I have zero ‘faith’ this bulls--t story is true, especially since it’s being laundered through regime mouthpiece Bari Weiss,” one person wrote in the comments of the clip, posted on 60 Minutes’ official X account.

When she took over operations at CBS last year, Weiss raised eyebrows for her MAGA-coded sensibilities.

Some X users said the story was an example of how low 60 Minutes had fallen. X

There were a number of elements of the story that many found doubtful. X

Several staffers took issue with changes to programming and coverage, which some claimed aligned the network more closely with conservative and populist imperatives.

“Who believes this stuff?” wrote another viewer. “Are we this stupid as a country? He climbed a 7000 ft mountain with a broken back and shoulder? We blew up all of our own equipment while outsmarting the stupid Iranians? Wow, propaganda is amazing.”

“Hahahhaha!! Yeah we believe EVERY word of this story. EVERY word and twice on Sunday!” said a third.

“‘Alpha’ and ‘Bravo’? Did amateur warrior Pete ‘Limp D---’ Hegseth puke this c--- up?” said a fourth. “Only a moron with the mental capacity of a coddled 6-six-year-old would take this story at face value.”

X users posted doubt about the airmen story. X

Many found the story laughable. X

“This guy was sent with notes,” wrote a fifth.

Hegseth and the appointees were said to be adamant that the airmen speak on the show, according to CNN reporting citing two sources.

Hegseth is said to have met with both of them to encourage them to take part. Alpha declined, and Bravo agreed. Their identities have still not been made public, although Bravo’s face has now been televised.

In pre-released quotes, CBS said Bravo’s parachute had an opening issue after he ejected.

“My parachute was damaged in the initial attack,” he said. “At one point, when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen. So I paused, right then. And I prayed, ‘Lord, your will be done. But if I’m getting through this, I need help.’”

He added that, as a result of the fault, “Based on my description and the injuries that I had, the professionals think I hit the ground, going somewhere between 70 and 100 mph.”

Pete Hegseth on ‘60 Minutes.’ 60 Minutes/Screenshot

He added that it was “A modern-day miracle. I believe that it’s a testament to God’s provision in my life to bring me through that moment in a way that didn’t prevent injuries, but prevented any catastrophic injuries that would have affected my ability to survive.”

Hegseth didn’t miss the opportunity to get in on the action and appeared on the show himself, where he was asked what was going through his mind during the massive search and rescue operation to get them out.

“You know, you always knew that was possible,” he said. “Are they OK? Does Iran know that?”

The pilot was found within hours, but rescuing the weapons system operator took days.

The Pentagon brushed off the comments of users online.

“The Daily Beast is an embarrassment to journalism and would rather cover anonymous troll accounts on X than investigate real stories,” Pentagon spokesman Kingsley Wilson said.