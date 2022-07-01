60-Person Carnival Cruise Brawl Was Ignited by Alleged Threesome: Report
LOVEBOAT
They say that cheaters never win, but it’s not clear that there were any winners in the massive, rowdy skirmish that took place aboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship that broke out early Tuesday morning. A new report from Fox News has revealed, however, that allegations of cheating were behind the origins of the fight. According to an eyewitness, identified by the outlet as travel agent Theresa James, several other passengers accused their significant others of cheating on them in an alleged threesome onboard the ship. The brawl, which would eventually swell to 60 “ignorant people acting stupid,” as James put it, kicked off on the ship’s fifth floor, where its dance floor and casino are located. Over the course of an hour, the rumble would eventually progress to the first floor—an enormous distance, in James’ telling. The fracas attracted the attention of the U.S. Coast Guard, which sent a boat to escort the ship to dock in Manhattan, where officers with the New York Police Department were reportedly waiting.