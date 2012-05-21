60,000 Orthodox Jews Protest Internet

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Daily News
Roughly 60,000 Orthodox Jews gathered in Queens, N.Y., on Sunday to protest the Internet’s various evils. An all-male rally of more than 40,000 Hasidic Jews was held in Citi Field, while 20,000 others crowded the nearby Arthur Ashe Stadium. Demonstrators, organized by a little-known rabbinical group called the Union of Communities for the Purity of the Camp, called for a “clean” Internet and denounced the Web for ruining family life and perverting the minds of young children. Since women weren’t allowed to attend the actual rally, more than 15,000 of them watched the speeches via live streaming on—go figure—the Internet.