65 Pounds of Diamonds Vanish in Russia

Read it at NBC News
More than 65 pounds of diamonds have disappeared from a Moscow safehouse, a Russian business newspaper reports. The repository where they were kept was supposed to be impenetrable, built by Bolsheviks to safeguard the tsar’s treasures. Thieves substituted an equal weight in diamonds, but some of the biggest stones were replaced with their same mass in smaller gems. Among the missing stones is a 23-carat diamond. Neither the storage facility, Gokhran, nor the state-owned Severalmaz company returned requests for comment.