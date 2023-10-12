700 Hollywood Stars Sign Letter Urging Hamas to Release Hostages
‘THIS IS EVIL’
Hundreds of marquee names in Hollywood, including actors, directors, and producers, have signed an open letter condemning Hamas and demanding the safe return of more than 100 hostages taken after the militant group surged over Israel’s border this weekend. Among those who inked their names on the letter are Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Douglas, Amy Schumer, Chris Pine, Andy Garcia, Debra Messing, Mark Hamill, and Liev Schreiber, according to The Wrap. It was penned and released by Creative Community For Peace, a pro-Israel entertainment nonprofit founded in 2011. “The statement is the first of its kind—a call from the entertainment industry unequivocally voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas’ terrorism,” the organization said in a Thursday statement.