70,000 Tinder Photos of Women Posted on Cyber Crime Forum
More than 70,000 Tinder photos of women are being shared without consent by a cyber-crime website known for trading in malicious software, which has raised concerns that the app may be used to commit illegal acts, Gizmodo reported Thursday. The photos were accompanied by a text file containing roughly 16,000 unique Tinder user IDs, which could total the number of users affected, according to Aaron DeVera, a member of New York City’s task force on cyber sexual assault. It is unclear why the photos were collected or dumped on the forum, which has not been named publicly. The accessibility of the photos has led to concerns that Tinder may be facilitating activity such as targeting and harassing individuals or generating fake user profiles for malicious purposes. One possible scenario, Gizmodo reports, is that the photos are being used to train a facial recognition product. A Tinder official told Gizmodo that any use of photos or information outside of the app is prohibited and that the company will do whatever it can to take down the content. DeVera, however, said that the files would likely be difficult to remove from the internet.