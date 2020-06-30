72-Year-Old Woman Gored by ‘Threatened’ Bison in Yellowstone National Park

Read it at East Idaho News
A California woman visiting Yellowstone National Park was gored after getting much too close to a wild bison to take its photo, park officials said. “The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” Yellowstone biologist Chris Geremia said in a statement about the June 25 incident, which was first reported Monday. “To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.” The 72-year-old woman was flown to an Idaho hospital with multiple wounds from the bison, which is the largest mammal in North America. Details on her condition were unavailable.