74 Migrant Bodies Wash Ashore in Libya

At least 74 bodies of African migrants were found washed ashore on the coast of Libya on Monday morning, the Associated Press reports. The drowned migrants’ bodies were retrieved by workers later that afternoon. A torn rubber boat was found nearby and more victims are expected to be found, as most boats of that build carry as many as 120 people. Authorities have reportedly been instructed to relocate the dead to a cemetery in Tripoli reserved for unidentified persons. Officials estimate migrant deaths along the central Mediterranean route totaled 4,579 in 2016, compared to 2,869 in 2015 and 3,161 in 2014.