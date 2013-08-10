75 Human Traffickers Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
75 people were arrested in Spain and France on Saturday on suspicion of human trafficking after a two-year-long investigation. 81 fake passports representing several Asian countries were also seized. The suspects, 51 in Spain and 24 in France, are alleged to belong to a Barcelona-based gang that charged Chinese immigrants to be smuggled into the U.K. and U.S. The migrants reportedly paid about $53,000 per person for the passports and guidance on getting through borders and blending into groups of tourists. But that's not the only exploitation on offer: some of the gang's activities allegedly allowed for the sexual abuse of "customers."