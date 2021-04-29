8 Charged in Booze-Fueled Fraternity Hazing Death
‘ABUSE’
Eight young men have been charged in connection with the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz during a booze-fueled fraternity hazing. Six face serious charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and assault, all of which can carry prison time. Lesser charges include hazing, evidence tampering, obstruction, and alcohol violations. Foltz, 20, died of alcohol poisoning after a Pi Kappa Alpha event on March 4; attorneys for his family say he was made to drink an entire handle of whiskey.
According to WTOL11, Foltz’s family said the charges are only a start. “Swift action also needs to be taken by government officials and university presidents nationwide to abolish fraternity hazing,” they said in a statement. “We are living every parent’s worst nightmare and will not be at peace until fraternity hazing is seen for what it truly is—abuse. It’s unacceptable, and in Stone’s case, it was fatal. How many injuries and deaths will it take for people in positions of power to do the right thing?“