8 Dead in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas After Freak Tornadoes Sweep Region
STORMY SKIES
Monster tornadoes and giant hail pummeled parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas overnight Saturday, upending semi trucks and crushing homes in a freak weather incident that’s left at least eight people dead. In Texas, five people died in Cooke County near the Oklahoma border, sheriff Ray Sappington told NBC News, and authorities believe 60 to 80 more people are trapped in a collapsed gas station. In Oklahoma, two people were killed in Mayes County near Tulsa, the county’s deputy director of emergency management said, and the weather service recorded multiple tornadoes and thick hail measuring two inches in diameter. In Arkansas, one person was killed and multiple others were injured in Benton County because of the freak storms, officials said. The storms are expected to continue east on Sunday through the midwest and the Ohio Valley, with a chance of tornadoes and large hail, although strong winds are most expected. The storms also bring a risk of flash flooding, especially in the mid-Mississippi Valley.