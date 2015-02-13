8 Killed in Ukraine After Peace Talks

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Officials said Friday eight Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and 34 wounded as fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, just a day after leaders from Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France struck a peace deal and ceasefire agreement in Minsk, Belarus. “In the Donbass (eastern Ukraine), this night was not a calm one. The enemy shelled positions of the ‘anti-terrorist operation’ forces with the same intensity as before,” a statement by the military said. Foreign journalists earlier reported new shelling Thursday evening in Luhansk and on Friday in Donetsk, according to the BBC. The ceasefire agreement is set to begin in eastern Ukraine after midnight Sunday and the EU has threatened new sanctions if the deal is broken.