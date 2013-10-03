8 Million Left Out of Obamacare

CHEAT SHEET
    Millions of low-income blacks and single mothers living in Republican-controlled states will not get health-care coverage under Obamacare because their states have refused to participate in expansions of Medicaid, Census data reveals. Under the new health-care law, the federal government will pay to add more low-income Americans to the Medicaid rolls. But ironically, the states with the highest concentrations of poverty have rejected the expansion: the 26 states that have refused to participate are home to 68 percent of poor, uninsured blacks and single mothers and 60 percent of the working poor.

