Police: 8-Year-Old Boy Drives Car 87 MPH on the Autobahn

An 8-year-old boy took his family’s Volkswagen Golf for a joyride on the German autobahn at speeds up to 87 mph early Wednesday morning, police said. He tearfully told police he “just wanted to drive a little bit,” The Guardian reports. The child, who had reportedly had driven go karts before, didn’t make it far on the A44. He drove for about five miles before pulling over because he didn’t feel well, and his mother later found him there about an hour later with hazard lights on and a warning triangle behind the vehicle. Police said no one was injured in the boy’s adventure down the autobahn.