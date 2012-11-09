8,000 Syrians Flee to Turkey

CHEAT SHEET
Fleeing the carnage in Syria, roughly 8,0000 refugees have entered Turkey in the last 24 hours, according to a Turkish foreign-ministry official. This huge figure reportedly includes 26 officers who defected from the Syrian military and fled overnight. The recent surge brings the total number of Syrian refugees in Turkey to 120,000. In recent weeks, Syrians have become less supportive of the rebels after a series of poorly planned missions, violence to civilians, suspicion of criminal activity, and the killing of prisoners—all while the rebels have become more connected with jihadists.